Plantation police officer, K-9 dragged by SUV during traffic stop

PLANTATION, Fla. - A South Florida police officer and a K-9 were injured over the weekend during a traffic stop that ended in an arrest.

The Plantation police officer was taken to a hospital and the dog to an animal clinic for treatment.

The suspect, Nathanael Belizaire, 28, of Miami, was also visibly injured as he was brought to his bond court hearing in a wheelchair.

According to Lauderhill police, officers were initially called out Saturday night to a stabbing in Lauderhill.

Authorities said a security guard was removing someone from the Vegas Cabaret strip club when the security guard was stabbed and his attacker took off in a blue Infiniti SUV.

According to an arrest report, Belizaire fled into the city of Plantation, where fellow officers tried to pull over the suspect, who was being followed by Sunrise police officers who had not yet activated their emergency lights or attempted to stop the vehicle.

Nathanael Belizaire, 28, of Miami, is accused of dragging a Plantation police officer and K-9 with his vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Belizaire pulled over in front of the Regal Cinemas in the 7800 block of Federated Road.

Police said Belizaire stopped the SUV and kept his hands outside the vehicle.

Authorities gave loud, verbal commands for Belizaire to keep his hands where officers could see them as he got out of the SUV, but Belizaire pulled his arms back into the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said he then began reaching under his seat, at which time K-9 Arco, his handler and an officer from the Sunrise Police Department tried to apprehend Belizaire, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Arco bit the suspect's left wrist and left leg.

Plantation Police Department

Belizaire then put the SUV back into drive and drove forward at a high rate of speed, the report stated.

Police said Arco and Officer Lopez, whose first name wasn't immediately provided, were dragged by the SUV until they were thrown from it just before it collided with a fence at Pine Island Park.

Lopez was treated at Westside Regional Hospital for injuries to his hands and wrists and a cut to his right leg.

Arco was taken to Coral Springs Animal Hospital, where he underwent emergency treatment, authorities said.

Police said Belizaire was taken into custody by Plantation and Sunrise police officers.

He faces numerous charges, including harming a police dog, resisting officers with violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and obstruction.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.