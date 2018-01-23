Plantation police officers investigate bomb threat at West Regional Medical Center

PLANTATION, Fla. - Plantation police officers were searching Tuesday for a man who is accused of threatening employees at the Westside Regional Medical Center.
Hospital employees told police officers that the man, who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, walked into the emergency room Thursday at 3476 S. University Drive
Detective Philip Toman said the man told security guards that he was a terrorist and had a bomb.
Surveillance video shows he was wearing black battle dress uniform pants, a red Ecko T-shirt and black shoes. He was carrying a blue backpack and a black bag with a shoulder strap.
Toman said he left the emergency room. Authorities were asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
