Liquor store fire spreads to roof of Plantation strip mall

PLANTATION, Fla. - Firefighters extinguished the flames from a fire at a Plantation strip mall early Thursday.

The fire started at a shopping plaza on the corner of East Acre Drive and West Broward Boulevard.

Property manager Scott Ahringer said the fire started in a liquor store and spread to the roof of the decades-old building.

"You could clearly see the red flash of the flames through the window pane," Ahringer said.

Plantation firefighters battled the flames from the roof.

Plantation firefighters attacking the fire from the roof

Fire out. No injuries. E. Acre Dr closed between Cypress and Broward Blvd. pic.twitter.com/25GmpQd4sv — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 19, 2018

Ahringer, who also owns a bicycle shop in the plaza, said most of the businesses are family-owned. He praised firefighters for their efforts.

"When I got here, they were on the roof, they were spraying water everywhere, firefighters everywhere, in the building, on the building, in back of the building," Ahringer said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Ahringer said he believes a faulty air-conditioning unit or faulty wiring is to blame.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.