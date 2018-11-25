Man turns himself in after shooting passenger on bus, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. - A Sunrise man turned himself in to police early Sunday after authorities said he shot a passenger on a Broward County Transit bus in Plantation.

Michael V. Porter, 24, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Plantation police said Porter was riding the bus near Nob Hill Road and Broward Boulevard around 3 p.m. Saturday when he and another passenger got into an argument.

Surveillance video from the bus shows Porter and the other passenger trading insults and yelling each other to leave the bus. It's unclear what sparked the argument. A female passenger is heard in the background, urging the men to stop. "Please! Please!" the woman says.

As the argument escalates, the passenger tells Porter, "I will crush you."

Porter responds: "I will kill you. I swear to God. I have a gun," and then points his hand to mimic the shape of gun and blurts out "Bang, bang, bang."

The passenger then begins to punch Porter repeatedly, pushing him down into a seat. Police said Porter pulled out a gun and shot the man as he was standing over him.

"One guy got on top of another guy and started choking him, and then the other guy pulled out a gun and shot a round off," said Stephone Robinson, who was on the bus when the fight broke out.

The bus' surveillance camera captured the fight and the shooting.

The gunfire shocked the victim, who called for the bus driver for help.

"What the [expletive] is wrong with you?" the victim said on video. "Call the ambulance! This [expletive] just shot me."

Paramedics transported the victim, who was not identified, to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The man is listed in stable condition, police said.

After the shooting, Porter fled the bus, setting off a massive manhunt through Plantation late Saturday, police said. Authorities shut down several streets in the area and warned residents to stay in their homes.

"Everybody just panicked, got off the bus and followed the suspect with the gun. He got off the bus after and the guy that got shot chased after him," Robinson said.

Plantation police were joined by a number of other law enforcement agencies. Scores of officers, K-9 units and a police helicopter searched for the gunman for more than five hours late Saturday, but police said the manhunt failed to find Porter.

"The search lasted for quite awhile but unfortunately, we were unable to turn the suspect up," said Philip Toman, a spokesman for the Plantation Police Department.

Police said Porter turned himself in early Sunday.

Porter is currently being held without bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He is expected to appear in court Monday.

