At least 1 in custody after burglary reported in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - Police set up a perimeter in Plantation Thursday afternoon as they searched for two burglars.

Plantation police officers said the burglars fled from authorities in the 7400 block of Plantation Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 4 p.m. as one man was taken into custody.

Two crashed vehicles were also seen in the area, but it's unclear whether those vehicles were connected to the burglary.

No other details were immediately released by police.

