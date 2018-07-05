Publix Aprons Cooking School hosts open house in Plantation

Publix Aprons Cooking School will have an open house at its Plantation location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

PLANTATION, Fla. - Want to be a budding chef? Or maybe just cook a meal without burning it.

Then you're invited to stop by the Publix Aprons Cooking School in Plantation for an open house Thursday.

You'll be able to meet the chefs, sample some food and beverage pairings from some upcoming classes and learn about all that the Publix Apron Cooking School has to offer.

The open house is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 1181 S. University Drive store in Plantation.

For a complete calendar of events at the Plantation location, click here.



