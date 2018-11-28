Rodents found eating food, nibbling on Depend underwear at South Florida CVS

PLANTATION, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Nob Hill Road and Broward Boulevard in Plantation last week and found serious rodent issues.

According to the inspection report, issues were found in a back room, where merchandise is stored, and in the retail area at the store at 10241 W. Browad Blvd.

Below are the words right off the inspection report.

"Observed outside wrapping of bottled beverages that has been nibbled on by rodent on shelf."

"Observed rodent droppings located on shelves, floor and underneath shelves throughout entire back room area and non food items (Depends and etc) packages that has been nibbled on.

"Retail area observed rodent droppings and urine on floor under metal shelves where chips, nuts, and other food items (aisle 1 and aisle 3)."

The inspector ordered CVS staff to completely clear all merchandise, clean and sanitize by the next inspection.

No other merchandise may be added to the storage area.

If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a Stop-Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items.



