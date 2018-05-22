Sears to close Plantation store this summer

PLANTATION, Fla. - The Sears in Plantation's Broward Mall is among the 40 stores that will closing this summer, the company recently announced.

The company will be allowing eligible employees to receive severance pay. The company did not say when the store at 8000 W. Broward Blvd. will close.

Here is the list of the other stores that will close in Florida:

- University Mall, 7171 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

- Countryside Mall, 27001 Us 19 N, Clearwater

- Oaks Mall, 6201 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville

- Sears Town Mall, 3550 S Washington Ave, Titusville

