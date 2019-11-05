SWAT team called after suspect barricaded inside Plantation motel

PLANTATION, Fla. - Several rounds of gas were fired into a third-floor motel room at the Plantation Inn late Monday afternoon.

Members of the Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT team were at the scene, heavily armed.

They were working to get a barricaded suspect out of the room peacefully.

It took nearly three hours, but eventually deputies brought the suspect out of the apartment in handcuffs.

Deputies said the man has multiple outstanding warrants and is also wanted for a burglary out of Coral Springs.

When the Broward Sheriff's Office burglary apprehension team got the case, it led them to the motel.

After the suspect refused to come out, the SWAT team was called in and the motel was evacuated.

The standoff ended shortly before 5:30 p.m. as deputies were seen bringing the suspect out of the apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, deputies found the suspect hiding underneath a bed.

