Tractor-trailer fire shuts down portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire along Florida's Turnpike in Broward County early Saturday, shutting down a portion of the highway for several hours.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol said the fire broke out just before 6 a.m. south of the Sunrise Boulevard exit in Plantation. As of 9 a.m., all northbound lanes were closed because of the fire.

The driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The driver's condition was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.