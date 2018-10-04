Two-vehicle crash in Plantation leaves 4 injured

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a crash at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Perimeter Road on Thursday afternoon in Plantation.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue two vehicles collided on the eastbound lanes of Broward Boulevard at Northwest 82nd Avenue leaving four people injured.

Two of the four patients were seriously injured in the crash, a spokesperson for the department tweeted.

Deputies closed the eastbound lanes of West Broward Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.