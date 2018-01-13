Jacksonville teen stabs sleeping parents, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonsville Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused stabbing his parents as they slept.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Raylan Wagner attacked his parents with a knife early Wednesday. Both woke up and fought back, then their son then ran off, deputies said.

Wagner was found near the family's Oakleaf-area apartment. Deputies said he confessed to attacking his parents.

Wagner's attorney said the parents were not badly injured, and they are concerned for their son.

"They are praying for the son at this point. They are asking that the community pray for him as well," attorney Wade Rolle said. "They love their child. It’s not about forgiveness. They know that was not their child. Something went wrong."

A high school student, Wagner plays on the baseball team. According to a Facebook post, he is an outfielder/pitcher on a travel team and a 2020 MLB prospect.

"This is not indicative of the child’s background, the child’s progress in life, where the child has been educationally or the child’s history," Rolle said. "There’s been no history of criminal conduct."

The parents are being treated at a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Rolle asked for prayers for them and their son.

"I could never just see him thinking about harming his parents at all," said Eugene Holsey, who said he and Wagner, his good friend, were in many classes together.

Holsey described his and his classmates disbelief when they learned of Wagner's arrest.

"When I first heard the news, I was sitting down in class and when I found out it was Raylan, I was just heartbroken," Holsey said. "A lot of people were heartbroken and just full of tears."

Holsey and other friends described Wagner as a good person who cares about school and baseball.

"Raylan is just a very loving guy. He’s very goal-oriented. He loves athletics. He’s a big baseball fan and he had dreams of going on to get a scholarship and go to college for baseball," Holsey said. "I’ve never seen Raylan aggressive or violent. I’ve always just seen him goal-oriented and always focused and just determined to do great things."

He added that he hopes he'll see his friend back in school soon.

"I hope they find the correct resources to help Raylan and to help his family," he said.

Wagner is being held in the Duval County jail.

