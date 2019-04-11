Police act goofy, ID wrong suspect in Disney 'magic band' burglary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Goofy may be the new mascot for a Florida police department after officials identified the wrong suspect in a burglary case in which a Walt Disney World "magic band" was stolen.

Winter Park police used Twitter to send out a photo of a man they said broke into a home and stole the personalized wristband from a home.

The photo showed the alleged suspect riding Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin while wearing the stolen magic band.

However, late Thursday, police backed off their allegations and said the person in the photo was not involved or associated with the burglary.

"The information initially provided to us regarding the photo was deemed to be inaccurate." a department spokesperson said in a statement. "We apologize to the persons pictured and to anyone who was adversely affected."

Magic Bands are personalized wristbands guests wear at the Walt Disney World Resort which contain information such as hotel and dining arrangements, along with park tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.