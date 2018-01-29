Police look to public to ID Florida woman found shot, unconscious

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Police in Central Florida are hoping the public can identify a woman found shot and unconscious by the side of the road.

WKMG reports the unidentified woman was found Sunday morning by a driver in the Pine Hills area just outside Orlando.

The woman's condition is not being released as detectives conduct their investigation into what they say was an attempted murder.

Police have released pictures of the woman's tattoos in case someone recognizes them and can identify her.

One tattoo on her arm looks like the serenity prayer. A tattoo on her toe appears to be a mushroom. A third tattoo looks like a dreamcatcher leading to an owl.

If anyone can help in the identification, they are urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Recognize these? The @OrangeCoSheriff released photos of a woman's tattoos after not being able to identify who she is. The woman was found shot and lying on the ground in #PineHills today. One looks like the #serenityprayer pic.twitter.com/pzByc3m9A3 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 29, 2018

