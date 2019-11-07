Police search for Florida family missing since Halloween

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Florida are searching for a mother and her two young children who went missing on Halloween.

Stephanie Adkins, 23, was last seen with her children, Penelope, 5, and Kalib, 3, on Oct. 31 in Lakeland. She had said she was taking the children trick-or-treating, but has not been seen since, WFLA reports.

The family was last seen with Adkins pushing a double stroller down a Lakeland street with her children who were dressed as a mermaid and soldier.

Adkins' mother reported her daughter missing along with the children.

Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts is urged to call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-8974.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.