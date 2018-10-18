Publix convoy spotted heading to Panhandle lifts spirits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - "The best convoy known to mankind."

No other words could have said it better.

A man headed to Panama City to help clear debris following Hurricane Michael spotted a large convoy of Publix trucks bringing food to the survivors of the storm in the Panhandle.

"Publix is here!" Ralph Alspach exclaims as he and his family watched the trucks roll by with a police escort leading the way.

Alspach posted the video to his Facebook page.

“We were on the way to Panama City to help some friends clear trees and we saw some depressing damage, but this convoy lifted our spirits!” wrote Alspach.

Publix shared Alspach's video with a message that confirms the Florida-based grocery chain's status as one of the most popular businesses in the Sunshine State.

"Thank you, Ralph, for helping others. It's our pleasure to be there for our communities in times of need."

