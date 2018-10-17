Publix employee shares amazing story of grieving mother's act of kindness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An employee at a Florida Publix supermarket was overwhelmed by the generosity shown by a grieving mother.

Nick DeClemente took to Facebook to share what happened on Oct. 10 at the bakery counter at a Publix in Jacksonville, reports WFTV.

A woman approached DeClemente at the counter and said she wanted to anonymously pay for a cake, and then began to tear up when explaining why.

The woman said she had a stillborn child a year ago, and wanted to honor him by paying for someone else’s birthday cake.

DeClemente found a cake that had not been paid for and allowed the woman to take care of the bill.

“It was probably one of the most touching things I've seen in all my years working in retail.” Wrote DeClemente. “I hope that this lady finds peace through this tribute and that the customer recieving this gift will, if nothing else, pay it forward.”

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.