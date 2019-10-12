Publix issues voluntary recall of White American Cheese from deli

Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix Supermarkets issued a voluntary recall of some of its cheeses.

The supermarket posted on its website that it is recalling Publix Deli White American Cheese that was sourced from Great Lakes Cheese.

They say the cheese may contain foreign material.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director.

Customers who purchased the cheese from the deli, or had custom subs made with the cheese, can get a full refund.

According to Publix, the recalled cheese was solid in the deli department of all supermarkets from Oct. 3 through Friday.

Anyone with additional questions can call Publix's Customer Care department at 800-242-1227.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.