Raccoon gets rescued after getting marooned on channel marker

Sarasota authorities band together to release critter

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

SARASOTA, Fla. - Authorities in Sarasota came to the aid of a stranded raccoon Wednesday, using a net to rescue the furry critter from a channel marker.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sarasota and Longboat Key police departments and a crew from the Mote Marine Laboratory all helped get the raccoon on dry land. They used a net and trapping device to capture the raccoon, but he was soon free to swim to shore.

But the biggest question on the Sarasota Police Department's Facebook page was: How did he get out there?

"We’re not sure if he swam or was placed there. Either way -- we’re just glad he’s safe back in the mangroves," the department said.

