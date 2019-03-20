Raccoon gets rescued after getting marooned on channel marker

SARASOTA, Fla. - Authorities in Sarasota came to the aid of a stranded raccoon Wednesday, using a net to rescue the furry critter from a channel marker.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sarasota and Longboat Key police departments and a crew from the Mote Marine Laboratory all helped get the raccoon on dry land. They used a net and trapping device to capture the raccoon, but he was soon free to swim to shore.

But the biggest question on the Sarasota Police Department's Facebook page was: How did he get out there?

"We’re not sure if he swam or was placed there. Either way -- we’re just glad he’s safe back in the mangroves," the department said.

