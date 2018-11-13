Raccoon rescued after getting head stuck in soup can

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - A rascally raccoon in Florida was rescued Monday after getting its head stuck in a soup can.

Veterinarians at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel Island used a can opener to cut off the bottom, opening a hole for the raccoon to breathe.

Once a sedative took effect, veterinarians were able to slip the Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken Noodle soup can off the male raccoon's head.

The raccoon wasn't injured and was expected to be returned to the wild once the sedation medication wore off.

