Reports of 'several down' after shooting inside Sebring bank

SEBRING, Fla. - There are reports of "several down" after an incident inside a Sebring bank.

According to WFLA, the Sebring Police Department confirms "there is an armed person" inside the SunTrust bank location in Highlands County.

The Sebring commander confirmed "several people are down."

Roads around the bank on US-27 are shut down in both directions and people are being urged to avoid the area.

Sebring is 170 miles northwest of Miami.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for more on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.