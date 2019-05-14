Russian hackers gained access to voter databases in 2 Florida counties, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After an FBI briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Tuesday that Russian hackers gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

DeSantis said the hackers didn't manipulate any data and the election results weren't compromised.

The governor said he signed an agreement with the FBI not to disclose the names of the counties, but elections officials in those counties are aware of the intrusions.

"We have no indication that a Miami-Dade County system has been breached," Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White said in a text message to Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg.

"It's not Broward," Broward Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci also confirmed to Milberg. "The security that was in effect prior to 2018 was enhanced."

Monroe County elections officials also said their databases were not affected.

DeSantis said the hackers gained access through a spearfishing email after a worker clicked a link.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has previously said at least one Florida county had an intrusion.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election also said hackers gained access to the network of at least one Florida county.



