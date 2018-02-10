Florida

Sea turtle returns to ocean after stay in Florida hospital

Booga was seriously hurt after she became tangled in fishing trap

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

MARATHON, Fla. - Hundreds of spectators gathered on Marathon’s Sombrero Beach Saturday as Booga, a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, was returned to the ocean.

The 125-pound turtle was seriously hurt after getting tangled in a fishing trap line in September. 

Since then, the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has nursed her back to health with surgery, physical therapy and medication.

Booga’s injuries were so severe that her right rear flipper had to be amputated. However, hospital officials are confident that Bogga will thrive in the wild.

