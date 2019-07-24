Dianne Manson/Getty Images

PENASCOLA, Fla. - A Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters.

Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday. They’re offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft.

The company said it’s a “disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters.”

They asked customers to be patient as they work with police to solve the crime.

