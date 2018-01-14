Search is on for missing fisherman in Florida's Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - A search is underway for a 35-year-old man who failed to return from a day-long fishing trip in Florida’s Tampa Bay.

Tampa police said in a news release Sunday that Joshua Allen Ford launched his small motorized canoe from Ben T. Davis beach on Saturday morning. He was expected to return by 5 p.m., but failed to show up.

Authorities say he was fishing in an area of Old Tampa Bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The orange canoe is standard length and has a small battery powered trolling motor attached.

Police said Ford was wearing a baby blue flannel long-sleeved shirt, gray shorts and dark brown work boots.

