Shark bites University of Miami student in Bahamas

MIAMI - University of Miami student Katarina Elle Zarutskie was relaxing in the Bahamas' turquoise waters at Staniel Cay. She was floating as seemingly-docile sharks surrounded her.

Her boyfriend, Tom Bates, was taking pictures. They didn't consider the nurse sharks a threat until one of them bit her and pulled her underwater.

The Southern California 19-year-old model grew up surfing, so she remained calm.

As soon as Zarutskie freed herself from the 5-foot shark, she raised her bleeding arm and walked over the other sharks and out of the water. She said doctors told her she still has pieces of shark teeth in her arm.

Despite a scar that could get in the way of her modeling, the nursing student said she feels lucky. She was surrounded by sharks and only one attacked. She said she later learned that the risk of infection meant she could have lost her arm or her life.

Courtesy of Tom Bates

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.