Single and ready to mingle? Florida's the place to do it

MIAMI - If you're single in Florida and looking for true romance, you're in the right place as a new study shows that the Sunshine State is the best for finding love.

WalletHub's rankings put Florida atop the list when considering all 28 key indicators of dating-friendliness, such as movie costs, beer & wine prices, restaurants per capita and access to bars.

With a total score of 68.11, Florida ranked number one, beating out California (No. 2), Texas (No. 3) and West Virginia (No. 50).

Florida ranked high in restaurants per capita (1st) and movie theaters per capita (8th).

