MIAMI - The U.S. government's decision to ground the Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft over safety concerns Wednesday is already affecting travel at South Florida airports.

Jack Varela, a spokesman for Miami International Airport, said 19 departures on American Airlines have been cancelled and 10 more arrivals are expected to be grounded.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are still assessing the impact of the ruling, but Southwest Airlines, which has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet, is the largest carrier there.

American Airlines has 24 Boeing 737 Max plane while Southwest has 34. Air Canada, which has 24 737 Max 8 planes, also flies out of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports.

The decision to ground the aircraft came after two Boeing 737 Max were involved in two fatal crashes recently. At first, U.S. regulation resisted calls for the aircraft to be grounded, but it reversed course after dozens of foreign countries stopped the Boeing 737 Max from flying.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

