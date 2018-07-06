South Florida couple arrested after counterfeit spending spree at fast-food restaurants

Jeffrey Robinson, 19, and Priscilla Corpus, 21, were arrested in connection with a fast-food restaurant spending spree using counterfeit bills in Martin County.

STUART, Fla. - A South Florida couple was arrested Thursday after deputies in Martin County said they ended the duo's scheme of passing counterfeit bills at fast-food restaurants.

Jeffrey Robinson, 19, of Pompano Beach, and Priscilla Corpus, 21, of North Lauderdale, face charges of possessing forged bills and uttering a forged instrument.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Corpus would go from fast-food restaurant to fast-food restaurant and pay for her meals with counterfeit $20 or $50 bills, pocketing a large number of real bills given to her as change.

Martin County sheriff's deputies caught them after they tried to use a phony $20 bill at a doughnut shop.

Deputies said they also had two fake guns, several wigs and a change of clothing.

Corpus was arrested and booked into the county jail. She was being held on a $20,400 bond.

Deputies said Robinson was the driver during their fast-food restaurant spending spree. He faces a charge of operating a vehicle without a license and was released from jail on a $950 bond.

