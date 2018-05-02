5 injured in crash involving pedestrians in South Miami, authorities say

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - Five people were injured Wednesday in a crash at the intersection of Sunset Drive and U.S. 1 in South Miami, including two pedestrians, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said all victims were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, including one who was airlifted.

Authorities said three people were in critical condition.

According to South Miami police, eastbound traffic was shut down at Sunset Drive and South Dixie Highway after the crash.

South Dixie Highway was also shut down between Southwest 57th Avenue and 62nd Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

