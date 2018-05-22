Honeybee Doughnuts in South Miami bakes royal wedding-inspired treat

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - Honeybee Doughnuts in South Miami made a special treat inspired on the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Karen Muirhead created the beehive elderflower and lemon doughnut inspired on the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Muirhead is known for her whimsical donuts with edible glitter and designs that include mermaids and unicorns. They are priced from about $4 to 6 each.

For more information about the bakery at 7388 Red Rd., call 786-773-2770, visit the bakery's site or follow them on Instagram. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

A post shared by Honeybee Doughnuts & Coffee 🐝🍩 (@honeybeedoughnutsmiami) on May 16, 2018 at 3:21am PDT

A post shared by Honeybee Doughnuts & Coffee 🐝🍩 (@honeybeedoughnutsmiami) on May 9, 2018 at 3:39am PDT

A post shared by Honeybee Doughnuts & Coffee 🐝🍩 (@honeybeedoughnutsmiami) on May 3, 2018 at 1:44pm PDT

A post shared by Honeybee Doughnuts & Coffee 🐝🍩 (@honeybeedoughnutsmiami) on Apr 17, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

A post shared by Honeybee Doughnuts & Coffee 🐝🍩 (@honeybeedoughnutsmiami) on Feb 15, 2018 at 11:03am PST

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.