Student arrested after bringing gun to middle school, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A student was arrested Thursday after school officials said he brought a loaded gun to his middle school in South Miami.

Officials said the boy brought the weapon inside his backpack to South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street. Another student alerted authorities after the boy told classmates about the gun, officials said.

Officials said the boy did not threaten anyone with the weapon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

