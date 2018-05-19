Truck crashes into rug store in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - A pickup truck got a soft landing Saturday morning when it crashed into a rug store in South Miami.

The store's owner, who left to buy a cup of coffee just before the crash, told Local 10 that he's lucky to be alive.

Photos show the scene after the truck barreled through the front entrance of the Art of the Knot in the 5800 block of Sunset Drive. The runaway truck ran through several stacks of rugs, but just barely missed hitting the store's chandelier.

No one was hurt in the crash.

