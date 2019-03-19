Woman lured man she met at club into armed ambush, police say

Samantha Gonzalez, 20, is accused of luring a man she met a nightclub into an armed robbery.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - A South Miami woman was arrested Monday after police said she lured a man she met at nightclub into an armed robbery.

Samantha Gonzalez, 20, faces charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez met the man Feb. 17 at La Ceniza nightclub in Miami. The man, Gonzalez and Alexandra Aquilar left the club to go to a liquor store and eventually the man's home. While at the liquor store, Gonzalez met a group of three friends in a gold sedan. The victim exchanged phone numbers with one of the men in the car to discuss a job opportunity.

The victim, Gonzalez and Aquilar went back to the victim's home at the Tropical Mobile Home Park in the 1300 block of Northwest 79th Street, the report said. After about 15 minutes, Gonzalez said she wanted to go outside to smoke a cigarette. Once outside, Gonzalez joined the three people from the gold sedan.

At some point, Gonzalez and two of her accomplices -- Ediel Rosado and an unknown man – got out of the vehicle and pointed semiautomatic weapons at the victim, the report said.

"Give me everything you got," Rosado reportedly said, but the victim refused.

As the victim walked back toward his mobile home, someone fired a gunshot, but the victim was not wounded. The victim found Aguilar leaving his home with his watch, shoes and other personal belongings, the report said.

The group then fled in the gold sedan, the report said.

Earlier this month, the victim was able to positive identify Gonzalez as the woman who pointed a gun at him out of a photo lineup. Gonzalez was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in South Miami. Gonzalez denied involvement in the case.

Gonzalez is currently being held without bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

