Stray bullet wounds boy riding in truck on I-95

A boy was grazed by a bullet while riding in a truck with family members on Interstate 95.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy was grazed by a stray bullet while riding in a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the boy was grazed Sunday while riding with family members on I-95. A helicopter took him to an Orlando hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Kevin Pollock said he was driving to a family birthday party with his nephew, wife and four children at the time.

"I look in my rearview mirror and I see my window shattered," Pollock told CBS affiliate WKMG.

Three other children in the vehicle weren't hurt.

Bullet holes could be seen in the truck's rear and passenger-side window.

Sheriff's office spokesman Tod Goodyear said investigators believe the gunshot was fired from a nearby private property in Rockledge, where a group of people were doing target practice.

Goodyear said investigators are determining if anyone should be charged.

