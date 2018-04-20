Student shot at Florida high school by another student

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida high school student was shot by another student Friday morning.

Ocala.com reports the student at Forest High School was shot in the ankle. The shooter, a fellow student, is in custody.

Reports say the school's resource officer was able to apprehend the suspect within three minutes of the shooting.

The school was placed on lockdown following the shooting, and several law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene.

The student shot was taken to a local hospital.

"We are asking the citizens to avoid the area," deputies said on Facebook. "Parents please stand by for further direction from the school on how to pick up your children."

The shooting comes on the day students from across the country will be holding walkouts to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of Columbine High School shooting.

