Teen visiting Florida bitten by shark, hospitalized

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A vacation to Florida didn't go exactly as planned for one teen, but he definitely has a good story to take home with him.

Cody High of San Angelo, Texas was swimming in knee-deep water Saturday with relatives off Cocoa Beach when he was bitten by a 6-foot bull shark.

"I saw blood everywhere, and I just knew something bad had happened." Cody told WOFL. "People were crying, my mom was probably by far one of the more petrified ones. She was screaming, 'Oh my god! What happened?'"

According to the family's GoFundMe account, the shark took a bite out of Cody's left calf. Rich was taken to one hospital and then transferred to another where he was stitched up by a doctor.

Despite his injuries, Cody and his family still plan on visiting Walt Disney World and continuing their vacation.

