Texting while driving bill passes first hurdle with Florida House committee vote

A FHP Trooper in Tallahassee on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, answers Florida lawmakers questions about how law enforcement will enforce HB 33, a texting and driving bill.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A committee of Florida lawmakers unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a bill that would make it illegal to text while driving in the Sunshine State.

On Tuesday, the Florida House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee voted on House Bill 33, filed in December by Rep. Jackie Toledo, (R-Tampa), and co-sponsor Rep. Emily Slosberg, (D-Boca Raton).

As a teen, Slosberg was severely injured in a crash that killed her twin sister. She said she has been contacted by constituents with stories of "parents dying, kids dying and it is time that we take action."

After three hours and testimony from 50 people and organizations in support of the bill, HB 33 passed by a vote of 14-0, moving the legislation on to the first step to becoming a law. It was the first of three committees the bill needs to pass to make it to the floor and ultimately to Gov. Rick Scott's desk.

Florida lawmakers began the first season of 2018 this week by focusing on the state budget, tackling the opioid crisis and making preparations for future hurricanes.

This grieving father shares he story of how his son was killed by a distracted driver - he desperately pleads for the House Transportation & Infrastructure to pass HB 33 - tougher texting while driving laws #DrivingChange @MattNews6 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/IWjEHnDdfL — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) January 9, 2018

This bill strengthens the current ban on distracted driving by upgrading from a secondary offense to a primary offense, meaning that law enforcement officers can pull drivers over if they see them texting and driving.

Last year, the same subcommittee killed a similar bill over concerns on how the change could lead to racial profiling. The updated bill this year includes language requiring officers to tell the driver they don't have to hand over their phone.

The change was enough to secure a unanimous vote Tuesday.

A FHP Trooper is answering concerns on how law enforcement will enforce bill. Rep. Newton is voicing concerns those in black caucus have - how would HB 33 (making texting while driving a primary offense) prevent racial profiling? Chairman Drake explains what bills says pic.twitter.com/P8XT2DUfGz — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) January 9, 2018

After the vote Slosberg reacted praising the "Driving Change" movement.

"That we got an unanimous vote this is huge this is a decision that will affect every single Floridian and our guest, it is very difficult to get legislation like this passed," Slosberg said. "The 'Driving Change' initiative has been instrumental in bringing a team up to Tallahassee to speak with all the legislators, doing interviews, making noise."

On Wednesday, the companion Senate bill will go before a Senate committee.

