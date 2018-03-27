That's no carpool; Florida family drives car into pool

CRESTVIEW, Fla. - For at least a little while, the father in one Florida family will do all the driving, thank you very much.

A man and his daughter were sitting inside the family car in Crestview Tuesday afternoon when mom stepped out of the driver's seat to grab money from their apartment.

Although the woman thought she had put the car in park, that was apparently not the case as the vehicle drove through a fence and straight into the apartment complex pool.

Blue Honda sits in apartment complex pool after driver forgets to put car in park.

The husband and daughter were able to get out of the car and are "ok," according to the Okaloosa County deputy who responded to the call of "car in pool" at 2 p.m.

Unfortunately, this vehicle can no longer be used for... wait for it... carpool.

Another image of a car sitting in the deep end of a Florida pool.

