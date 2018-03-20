That's no floatie, that's a gator in a Florida pool

ORLANDO, Fla. - Because it's Florida, there's never a bad time to invite friends and family over for a swim. It's when those uninvited guests show up that can make things dicey.

An Orlando homeowner was shocked Tuesday to find an alligator taking a dip in the backyard swimming pool.

The 5-foot long gator was caught having some fun after breaking through the metal fence.

WKMG reports a trapper was called and was able to wrangle the alligator out of the pool in a manner of minutes. The alligator, which was named Gabby by fire officials, was transported away from the area.

This 6 ft gator decided to enjoy the afternoon at the pool! Thank you Alligator Trappers for the safe rescue! pic.twitter.com/AgpYtOz4Mt — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 20, 2018

