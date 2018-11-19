That's not a drive-thru! Car slams into Florida Little Caesars restaurant

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Florida restaurant has a new drive-thru window; whether they wanted one or not.

Surveillance video captured the moment a driver slammed into a packed Little Caesars restaurant in Lake City on Sunday, barely missing customers at the counter.

Vickie Doyle was pulling into the parking log when when she accidently drove her Kia Sorrento over the concrete curb and into the restaurant, WFLA reports.

Miraculously, no one was hurt despite several people waiting to pick up their pizzas where the car smashed through the front door.

Doyle was charged later with reckless driving.

