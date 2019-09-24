Topless shoplifter caught riding bicycle in Florida

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. - The more bizarre it sounds, the more likely it took place in Florida.

Such was the case of a topless shoplifter caught as she attempted to flee the scene of the crime on her bicycle.

Police in Okaloosa County in the Panhandle saw Courtney Elizabeth Backes, 32, riding topless in the middle of the road last Thursday, WEAR reports.

When deputies told her to stop, she defiantly answered, "Make me." Which, of course, the officers did.

Backes allegedly left Surfside Outfitters with a pair of flip-flops and other items without paying.

Police charged Backes with retail theft and resisting arrest without violence.

