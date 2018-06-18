Tractor-trailer carrying load of onions catches fire on Florida's Turnpike

A truck carrying tons of onions caught fire Monday morning on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters' eyes were most likely watering after putting out a fire to a tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike, but not because of any tragedy that had befallen them.

A truck carrying a load of onions caught fire Monday morning in the southbound lanes of the highway in St. Lucie County.

After putting out the flames, firefighters encountered tons of onions spilling out from a massive hole on the side of the truck.

A pile of onions blocked the far right lane, snarling southbound traffic.

The St. Lucie County Fire District shared photos of the incident on its Facebook page.

"That probably smelled bad! Or maybe good," Kelly Forsythe Martin commented on the post.

"Fried onions? Could be worse," Sally Sugg also commented.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters probably won't be needing to hold the onions the next time they order a burger.

