Troopers: Florida sheriff hits, kills pedestrian walking on highway

INVERNESS, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by a Florida sheriff struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking on a highway.

The agency's report said 62-year-old Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was traveling on U.S. 19 in an unmarked patrol vehicle around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday when he struck 59-year-old Ronnie Anthony Heath.

Troopers say the man died at the scene.

No charges have been filed against Prendergast.



