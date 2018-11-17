Trump invites Florida attorney general join administration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - President Donald Trump says he would "love" Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to join his administration.

Trump made the comments Saturday on his departure from the White House for a trip to California. There has been speculation Trump might consider her to replace the recently ousted Jeff Sessions as attorney general, but the president has not said that.

Bondi was an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign. Her term as attorney general ends in January.

Trump said he would "consider Pam Bondi for anything." He said she doing a good job in Florida and "I'd love to have her in the administration."

Bondi has not said what she plans to do when she leaves office. She did not immediately respond to a text message Saturday seeking comment.

