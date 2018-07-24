Trump plans to hold campaign-style rally in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign-style rally in Tampa next week, his campaign said Monday.

Trump is known for freewheeling rallies in which he addresses a wide range of topics and often makes headlines. His campaign said he plans to talk about the strong U.S. economy and his latest pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

The campaign said Trump also plans to promote Republican candidates in Florida races, including Gov. Rick Scott, who is vying to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson, and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is running for Florida governor.

In a press release, the Trump campaign referred to Nelson as "Ben Nelson," the former governor of Nebraska.

Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally is set to take place at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Scott, who was an early Trump supporter, has sough to distance himself from the president as he runs in the highly competitive Senate race. Although Trump won Florida in 2016, the president's approval rating in the state is currently under 50 percent. It's unclear whether the governor will attend the rally.

Trump has endorsed DeSantis in the race for governor and recent polls show DeSantis surging ahead of his main Republican challenger state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putman.

DeSantis has been one of Trump's biggest defenders against Robert Mueller's special counsel probe, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

