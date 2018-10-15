Trump scheduled to visit Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump plans to tour Florida's panhandle Monday, days after Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction that Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long called some of the worst he's ever seen.
Trump was scheduled to arrive at Eglin Air Force Base later Monday morning to see the recovery effort for himself.
In hurricane-flattened Mexico Beach, crews with backhoes and other heavy equipment scooped up splintered boards, broken glass, chunks of asphalt and other debris Sunday as the mayor held out hope for the 250 or so residents who may have tried to ride out the storm.
The death toll from Michael's destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, with just one confirmed death so far in the town of about 1,000 people that took a direct hit from the hurricane and its 155 mph winds last week.
Mayor Al Cathey estimated 250 residents stayed behind when the hurricane struck, and he said he remained hopeful about their fate. He said search-and-rescue teams in the beach town had already combed areas with the worst damage.
MEXICO BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 11: A bathtub blown out of a home is seen on the ground after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 11: Roxy Atchley looks for items to salvage from where her friend's home once stood before it was knocked down when Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: People walk past homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
MEXICO BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown from the air October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least seven deaths have been attributed to Michael, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida's Panhandle, with 155-mph sustained winds. (Photo by Chris O'Meara-Pool/Getty Images)
"If we lose only one life, to me that's going to be a miracle," Cathey said.
He said enough food and water had been brought in for the residents who remain. Even some cellphone service had returned to the devastated community.
