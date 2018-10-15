Trump scheduled to visit Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump plans to tour Florida's panhandle Monday, days after Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction that Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long called some of the worst he's ever seen.

Trump was scheduled to arrive at Eglin Air Force Base later Monday morning to see the recovery effort for himself.

In hurricane-flattened Mexico Beach, crews with backhoes and other heavy equipment scooped up splintered boards, broken glass, chunks of asphalt and other debris Sunday as the mayor held out hope for the 250 or so residents who may have tried to ride out the storm.

The death toll from Michael's destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, with just one confirmed death so far in the town of about 1,000 people that took a direct hit from the hurricane and its 155 mph winds last week.

Mayor Al Cathey estimated 250 residents stayed behind when the hurricane struck, and he said he remained hopeful about their fate. He said search-and-rescue teams in the beach town had already combed areas with the worst damage.

"If we lose only one life, to me that's going to be a miracle," Cathey said.

He said enough food and water had been brought in for the residents who remain. Even some cellphone service had returned to the devastated community.

