Universal hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time positions

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Universal Orlando theme park resort is looking to fill over 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs for this summer.

The resort is looking to fill positions in attractions, food services, information technology, finance, marketing and other departments, according to WJXT.

Universal is promising competitive pay for all positions, along with:

FREE Park Admission

Complimentary Guest Passes

Employee Discounts

Universal will hold job fairs over the coming weeks, but appointments must be made for job fair interviews.

CLICK HERE for more information.

