U.S. Coast Guard offloads thousands of pounds of drugs in Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades today.

The Coast Guard Cutter James crew offloaded approximately 27,300 pounds of seized cocaine worth an estimated $367 million and 11,000 pounds of seized marijuana worth an estimated $10.1 million.

The drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Caribbean basin and the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico, Central and South America and include contraband seized and recovered in 18 separate interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by the U.S. Coast Guard.

"The offload of over 13 tons of drugs represent the efforts of not only 10 Coast Guard cutters over 18 separate interdictions, but also the commitment and dedication of the international allies and partners, like the Colombians, as we work together to disrupt the networks that profit from them," Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman said.

