U.S. extends protection to migrants from Haiti, Nicaragua

MIAMI - President Donald Trump's administration extended the temporary protected status for U.S. residents from four struggling countries, officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday.

The order, which officials will fiel in the federal register on Friday, will protect the U.S. residents from the countries of Haiti, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Sudan until Jan. 2, 2020.

A federal judge ruled against the Trump's administration in October preventing officials from terminating TPS for about 240,000 migrants from the four countries.

The Trump administration also attempted to get rid of TPS for about 57,000 Honduran migrants and 9,000 migrants from Nepal.

